Tigerair Taiwan to begin flights to Oita on April 2

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan, the only budget airline in Taiwan, will begin offering regular flights to Oita in northeastern Kyushu on April 2, making it the carrier's 21st destination in Japan.

With two round-trip flights a week, Oita will become Tigerair Taiwan's fourth destination in the island of Kyushu after Fukuoka, Saga and Miyazaki, the carrier said.

Tigerair Taiwan, a subsidiary of Taiwanese international carrier China Airlines, said the new route to Oita is expected broaden the airline's network in Kyushu and give Taiwanese travelers more flexibility when they plan trips to the island.

Starting from April 2, Tigerair Taiwan will fly flight IT750 from Taoyuan to Oita every Wednesday and Saturday at noon, while returning as flight IT751 from Oita to Taoyuan the same days, arriving in Taiwan at 5:55 p.m.

An Airbus 320 will be used to fly the new route, as Tigerair Taiwan hopes to take advantage of Oita's natural beauty and the continued interest of Taiwanese travelers in Japan.

The carrier said Oita is well-known for its hot springs, and other attractions include Lake Kinrin, the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden, the Kyushu Natural Zoological Park, and the 390-meter long, 173-meter high Kokonoe Yume Grand Suspension Bridge, the highest suspension bridge in Japan.

Japan is the favorite destination of Taiwanese travelers.

In 2024, about 6.006 million Taiwanese travelers visited Japan, the most to any foreign destination, followed by 2.77 million to China and 1.43 million to South Korea, according to data compiled by the Tourism Administration.