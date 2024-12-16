Taiwan shares close up 0.08%
12/16/2024 02:47 PM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 19.42 points, or 0.08 percent, at 23,039.9 Monday on turnover of NT$408.78 billion (US$12.59 billion).
