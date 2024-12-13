U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/13/2024 04:11 PM
Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$32.508.
Turnover totaled US$1.07 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.500 and moved between NT$32.496 and NT$32.548 before the close.
