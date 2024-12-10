Focus Taiwan App
HK-Hualien direct flight passengers to get NT$1,000 voucher

12/10/2024 08:11 PM
Attendents of a traveling promotion event for Hualien County pose for a picture Monday. Photo courtesy of Hualien County Government Dec. 9, 2024
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) Passengers on soon-to-launch direct flights arriving in Hualien from Hong Kong will get a NT$1,000 (US$30.81) voucher to spend at designated stores and night markets.

Along with the vouchers, visitors will also get special offers on 14 bus tour routes in Hualien and purchases made through e-commerce platforms KKday and Klook, the county government said in a news release Monday.

The county government made the announcement at a launch event for HK Express Airways' direct route at the New World Millennium hotel in Hong Kong.

Beginning Thursday, the low-cost carrier will offer four round-trip services to eastern Taiwan per week.

According to HK Express Airways, Hualien will be the carrier's fourth main destination in Taiwan -- after Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung -- bringing a total of 144 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the county government and Hong Kong's eight travel operators as part of efforts to promote tourism.

Although a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Hualien on April 3 caused damage to infrastructure and closed parts of Taroko National Park, there are still many other attractions waiting for tourists to discover, County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) said.

Chairperson of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong Gianna Hsu (徐王美倫), meanwhile, praised Hualien as a great new travel destination for Hong Kongers post-COVID.

Choi Pat Tai (蔡百泰), president of Hong Kong's travel operator Pak Shing Travel Co., said with the direct flights, he hoped to deepen cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and Hualien.

(By Chang Chi and Ko Lin)

Enditem/ASG

