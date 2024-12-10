HK-Hualien direct flight passengers to get NT$1,000 voucher

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) Passengers on soon-to-launch direct flights arriving in Hualien from Hong Kong will get a NT$1,000 (US$30.81) voucher to spend at designated stores and night markets.

Along with the vouchers, visitors will also get special offers on 14 bus tour routes in Hualien and purchases made through e-commerce platforms KKday and Klook, the county government said in a news release Monday.

The county government made the announcement at a launch event for HK Express Airways' direct route at the New World Millennium hotel in Hong Kong.

Beginning Thursday, the low-cost carrier will offer four round-trip services to eastern Taiwan per week.

According to HK Express Airways, Hualien will be the carrier's fourth main destination in Taiwan -- after Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung -- bringing a total of 144 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the county government and Hong Kong's eight travel operators as part of efforts to promote tourism.

Although a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Hualien on April 3 caused damage to infrastructure and closed parts of Taroko National Park, there are still many other attractions waiting for tourists to discover, County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) said.

Chairperson of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong Gianna Hsu (徐王美倫), meanwhile, praised Hualien as a great new travel destination for Hong Kongers post-COVID.

Choi Pat Tai (蔡百泰), president of Hong Kong's travel operator Pak Shing Travel Co., said with the direct flights, he hoped to deepen cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and Hualien.