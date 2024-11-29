Taiwan shares open lower
11/29/2024 09:18 AM
Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 96.62 points at 22,202.28 Friday on turnover of NT$4.59 billion (US$141.19 million).
