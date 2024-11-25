Winning numbers for September-October uniform invoice lottery released

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$308,166) Special Prize in the September-October uniform invoice lottery is 28630525, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Monday.

Meanwhile, the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 90028580, while the three First Prize numbers for NT$200,000 are 27435934, 39666605 and 02550031, the MOF said.

Under the rules of Taiwan's receipt lottery, receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of any of the first prize numbers enable the holder to win NT$40,000, while invoices with serial numbers matching the last six digits can be exchanged for NT$10,000 in prize money.

Other prizes are NT$4,000 for receipts matching their last five digits with any of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits, and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

The prizes can be claimed from Dec. 6 to March 5 of next year.

Prizes up to NT$1,000 can be claimed with one's personal ID card at PX Mart, Simple Mart, or any of Taiwan's four major convenience store chains -- 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart and Hi-Life.

Prizes up to NT$40,000 can be collected from credit cooperatives across Taiwan, and First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan exchange the prize amounts in cash for winning receipts, the ministry said.