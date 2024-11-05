Taiwan shares open lower
11/05/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 95.28 points at 22,870.11 Tuesday on turnover of NT$4.02 billion (US$126 million).
