U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
11/04/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.870 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.098 from the previous close.
