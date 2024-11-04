Taiwan shares open higher
11/04/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 59.10 points at 22,839.18 Monday on turnover of NT$5.44 billion (US$170.48 million).
