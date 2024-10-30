Taiwan shares close down 0.46%
10/30/2024 03:11 PM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 106.16 points, or 0.46 percent, at 22,820.43 Wednesday on turnover of NT$327.85 billion (US$10.24 billion).
