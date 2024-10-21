Taiwan shares close up 0.24%
10/21/2024 01:56 PM
Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 55.26 points, or 0.24 percent, at 23,542.53 Monday on turnover of NT$352.175 billion (US$11.02 billion).
