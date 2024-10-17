To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$32.168.

Turnover totaled US$928 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.180, and moved between NT$32.145 and NT$32.205 before the close.