U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/17/2024 04:58 PM
Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$32.168.
Turnover totaled US$928 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.180, and moved between NT$32.145 and NT$32.205 before the close.
Latest
- Culture
Exhibition on Dutch Formosa opens at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum10/17/2024 07:28 PM
- Science & Tech
Lower colon cancer screening age to cut diagnoses by 1,800 in 10 years10/17/2024 06:22 PM
- Business
Construction of TSMC's 2nd fab in Kumamoto to start in Q1 202510/17/2024 06:09 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares in mild rebound, TSMC muted ahead of results10/17/2024 05:53 PM
- Politics
Taiwan donates US$100,000 to flood-hit Thailand10/17/2024 05:41 PM