U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
10/01/2024 04:25 PM
Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.186 to close at NT$31.837.
Turnover totaled US$2.12 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.700, and moved to a high of NT$31.876 before the close.
