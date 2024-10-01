To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.186 to close at NT$31.837.

Turnover totaled US$2.12 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.700, and moved to a high of NT$31.876 before the close.