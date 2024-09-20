Taiwan offers foreign tourists buy-one-get-one-free transport pass

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Foreign tourists buying a seven-day Taiwan Pass will now get a second free as part of a government bid to boost tourism, the Tourism Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced Friday.

A pair of Taiwan Passes is priced at NT$5,000 (US$156.4), a staff member at the agency told CNA, noting that such passes can be used separately.

The pass can be used in many of Taiwan's major cities and to travel to several tourist resorts. It expires seven days after it is first used, the staffer said.

In a statement, Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said the pass is a three-in-one package covering Taiwan High-Speed Rail, mass rapid transport (MRT) services, and the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service.

Taiwan Pass is exclusive to foreign tourists visiting Taiwan for a short period, the press statement said.

According to the Tourism Administration, travelers with the pass can take unlimited High-Speed Rail rides across the island for three days from the first ride.

The pass holders are also entitled to a free round trip on the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service to one of four popular tourist destinations -- Qingjing Farm or Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County, Alishan in Chiayi County, or Kenting in Pingtung County.

In addition, the pass provides unlimited free rides on one of Taiwan's four MRT systems: the Taipei/New Taipei MRT, the Taichung MRT, the Kaohsiung MRT and light rail, and the Taoyuan Airport MRT.

Those choosing Taoyuan can ride the metro for seven days, while those selecting the other three areas will have 48 hours of access, the agency said.

Around 3,000 passes are available in the buy-one-get-one-free sale, which began on Sept. 13 and is set to end on April 30, 2025.