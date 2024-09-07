Taiwan to co-host seminar at WTO's Public Forum in Geneva

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) Taiwan will co-host a discussion session at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Public Forum, which is slated to be held from Sept. 10-13 in Geneva, Switzerland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

The seminar, "Greener and Inclusive Economies in the Name of Re-globalization: Mutual Supportiveness of Government and Private Approaches," will be organized by Taiwan's WTO mission and the Bern-based World Trade Institute (WTI).

Taiwan has been a WTO member under the name The Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu since January 2002.

The live-streamed seminar, scheduled for Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. (Taipei time), will feature speakers Grace Liu (劉靜靜), Acer Inc.'s corporate sustainability officer, and Cindy Lin (林茂生), executive vice president of Fubon Financial Holdings and the head of the enterprise's sustainability and corporate communications division.

The two speakers will share their experiences in working in Taiwan's high-tech manufacturing and financial services industries and in promoting sustainable development in these sectors, MOFA said.

Graphic edited from WTO website

The ministry added that scholars from the WTI would also share their views on how to build a green and inclusive economy.

The seminar, one of nearly 140 sessions over the course of four days, is part of the WTO's public forum, the organization's largest outreach event designed for stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade.