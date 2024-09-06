To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.145 to close at NT$31.926.

Turnover totaled US$1.023 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.020, and moved between NT$31.905 and NT$32.025 before the close.