U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
09/06/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.145 to close at NT$31.926.
Turnover totaled US$1.023 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.020, and moved between NT$31.905 and NT$32.025 before the close.
