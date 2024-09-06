To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

C.C. Wei, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su among Time's 100 most influential in AI

San Francisco, Sept. 5 (CNA) Time magazine on Thursday announced its list of the "100 Most Influential People in AI 2024," featuring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家), Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰).

The list is divided into four categories: Leaders, Innovators, Shapers and Thinkers. Both Wei and Huang were named in the Leaders category.

Other notable figures in the Leaders category include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

AMD CEO Su was listed in the Innovators category.

Time highlighted Wei's leadership at TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry, where he has served as CEO since 2018 and became chairman in June 2024.

The report emphasizes TSMC's growing importance as AI technology develops and its role as the only company capable of producing chips needed for advanced AI systems. TSMC's market value has nearly tripled over the past six years.

The article also praises Wei's careful management of public statements, especially amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, while acknowledging his role in TSMC's global expansion.

Under Wei's leadership, TSMC has established operations in the U.S., Germany and Japan.

Huang, who also appeared on last year's "100 Most Influential People in AI" list, was described by Time as a "rockstar" of the tech world, often spotted in his signature leather jacket.

At Computex in Taipei this June, a fan asked Huang to sign her chest, showcasing the phenomenon known as "Jensanity," which has elevated him to celebrity CEO status.

Time recognized Su as an Innovator, commending her strategic decision-making in leading AMD.

Su has focused on leveraging the company's strengths and forming key partnerships, guiding AMD through one of Silicon Valley's most remarkable turnarounds, Time said.