U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/02/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.081 to close at NT$32.021.
Turnover totaled US$1.476 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.980 and moved to a high of NT$32.060 before the close.
