Economic minister visits Japan, encourages chip collaboration

Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) Economic Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) called for strengthened cooperation between Taiwan and Japan on semiconductors, at a forum on economic security in Tokyo Friday.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Kuo talked about Taiwan government's "Five Trusted Industry Sectors," namely semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), military, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications.

The expected boom of AI applications has bolstered the need for AI servers and semiconductors, which will give rise to more opportunities for furthering the economic and trade partnership between Taiwan and Japan, Kuo told the forum.

The minister also said that his ministry is undertaking various measures to solve investment barriers that Taiwanese businesses encounter in Japan to encourage the building of industrial clusters there.

Bilateral cooperation in talent training in the chip industry and strengthening supply chain resilience were also discussed, according to the ministry.

Akira Amari, a Japanese lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and leader of Japan's parliamentary caucus for the strategic promotion of the semiconductor industry, also gave a keynote speech at the dialogue.

Amari, Japan's former economy minister, said semiconductor is the most critical component of key infrastructures and the world's greatest "choke point" -- whoever controls it controls the world.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that semiconductors are from like-minded countries, adding that Taiwan and Japan share values of freedom and democracy and should further strengthen the partnership.

Other than meeting with Japan's major semiconductor supply chain companies, Kuo also visited leading biotech companies in regenerative medicine to call for their investment in Taiwan and research collaboration, the ministry said.

Japan is Taiwan's third-largest trading partner and one of the main sources of foreign direct investment and technologies, while Taiwan is Japan's fourth largest trading partner, the ministry said. Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Japan totaled US$75.76 billion in 2023.