Electric scooter maker Gogoro to expand presence in Nepal

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) Taiwan-based electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro Inc. announced Tuesday that it will formally launch the sale of three scooter models and set up battery swapping stations in Nepal with partner Nebula Energy in October.

The companies will introduce two new Gogoro Smartscooters -- the Pulse and JEGO -- in addition to the existing India-made CrossOver GX250 model that was launched in Nepal in April this year in a pilot program, according to a joint statement.

The pilot program, which also involved battery swapping, included B2B food delivery company Foodmandu and ride sharing app Jum Jum and was described in the statement as "overwhelmingly positive," without providing additional details.

Under the formal commercial launch in October, a total of 45 battery swapping stations will be set up in the Kathmandu Valley.

The stations will be located every two to three kilometers and strategically set in petrol stations, marts, malls and areas of common interest for ease and accessibility for riders, the statement said.

The ultimate plan is to have more battery swapping stations than gas stations in Kathmandu, the statement said.

The first Gogoro showroom in the city will be opened in September, providing customers test rides and pre-booking opportunities before the official launch in October, the statement said.

"Nepal is at the forefront of clean energy generation and utilization and is providing significant incentives for electric two-wheel vehicles adoption," Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke (陸學森) was quoted as saying in the statement.

Nebula Energy Managing Director Sahay Goyal said the Gogoro products would contribute to the mass-scale adoption of two-wheel electric vehicles in Nepal.

"The Gogoro range of Smartscooters powered by Gogoro battery-swapping provides a unique solution that addresses the major challenges faced by consumers when deciding to buy an electric two-wheeler today," Goyal said.