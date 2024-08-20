Taiwan shares open higher
08/20/2024 09:42 AM
Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 54.44 points at 22,464.07 Tuesday on turnover of NT$5.20 billion (US$163.03 million).
