U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.088 to close at NT$32.593.

Turnover totaled US$1.408 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.680, and moved between NT$32.551 and NT$32.710 before the close.