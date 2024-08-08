U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/08/2024 06:24 PM
Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.088 to close at NT$32.593.
Turnover totaled US$1.408 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.680, and moved between NT$32.551 and NT$32.710 before the close.
