Hundreds protest at MOEA about planned SRF plants in Taoyuan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Hundreds of people from Taoyuan on Wednesday protested outside the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in Taipei about plans to build three solid recovered fuel (SRF) plants in Taoyuan.

The protesters first demonstrated at the Presidential Office, and then proceeded to the ministry to protest the plan to build the three plants at Taoyuan Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Guanyin District.

The MOEA's Industrial Development Administration Director General Yang Chih-ching (楊志清) accepted the petition, promising to respond as soon as possible.

The project has stirred up controversy due to the different positions of the central and local governments.

In March, the city revoked permits for Cleanaway Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cube Energy Co. Ltd., and Li Jiang Development Co. to build SRF plants, on the grounds that the MOEA had rescinded its recommendation letters for the companies.

However, the MOEA overturned the move in June after Cleanaway appealed, saying the recommendation letters were merely advisory and not legally binding.

The MOEA also said the city did not provide a legal basis for invalidating the permits.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Industrial Development Administration issued a statement saying the city government is in charge of the industrial park and has the right to decide whether to permit the establishment of the plants and subsequent operations, as long as it does so in accordance with the law.

The ministry restated that its decision in June was based on the recommendations of external legal experts, who believed the city's move lacked a legal basis.

The ministry said it respects the local government's efforts to run the city in the best interests of its citizens.

SRF refers to fuel produced by shredding and drying commercial waste such as paper, plastics, textiles and wood. It has the advantage of taking resources that might otherwise be incinerated or dumped in landfills and turning them into energy.

While advocates say SRFs generate fewer emissions than coal when used to produce electricity, critics say they can potentially produce pollution as well as disincentivize recycling.