Taiwan shares end up 3.87%
08/07/2024 03:54 PM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 794.26 points, or 3.87 percent, at 21,295.28 on turnover of NT$443.32 billion (US$13.56 billion).
