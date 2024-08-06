U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/06/2024 04:22 PM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.049 to close at NT$32.688.
Turnover totaled US$1.402 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.640, and moved between NT$32.602 and NT$32.745 before the close.
Latest
- Science & Tech
Taiwan research team develops novel cancer drug08/06/2024 05:52 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market08/06/2024 04:22 PM
- Society
Ex-Taipei city councilor starts 6-year jail term for stock manipulation08/06/2024 03:47 PM
- Sports
From Tokyo to Paris: Unraveling Taiwan badminton duo's Olympic journey08/06/2024 03:33 PM
- Business
Taiwan's forex reserves end 2-month rising streak08/06/2024 02:47 PM