Taiwan shares close down 8.35%
08/05/2024 02:11 PM
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 1,807.21 points, or 8.35 percent, at 19,830.88 Monday on turnover of NT$640.79 billion (US$19.59 billion).
