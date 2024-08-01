Taiwan shares open sharply higher
08/01/2024 09:08 AM
Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 347.05 points at 22,546.40 Thursday on turnover of NT$9.84 billion (US$300.46 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply higher08/01/2024 09:08 AM
- Sports
Paddler Cheng reaches quarterfinals; shuttler Chou in round 16 at Olympics07/31/2024 11:39 PM
- Cross-Strait
Filipino fisher injured in collision between Taiwan, China fishing boats07/31/2024 11:37 PM
- Sports
Tai Tzu-ying loses in Paris, eliminated at Olympics group stage07/31/2024 10:57 PM
- Culture
Taiwan universities close due to falling enrollment, financial woes07/31/2024 10:47 PM