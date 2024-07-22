To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.118 to close at NT$32.848.

Turnover totaled US$1.629 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.730 and peaked at NT$32.880 during trading.

(By Y.F. Low) Enditem

