U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

07/22/2024 04:10 PM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.118 to close at NT$32.848.

Turnover totaled US$1.629 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.730 and peaked at NT$32.880 during trading.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

