U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/22/2024 10:09 AM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.816 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.086 from the previous close.
