Taiwan shares close down 2.26%
07/19/2024 01:46 PM
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 529.21 points, or 2.26 percent, at 22,869.26 Friday on turnover of NT$537.56 billion (US$16.41 billion).
Latest
- Society
Taipei mayor apologizes to victims in preschool sexual assault case07/19/2024 02:19 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.26%07/19/2024 01:46 PM
- Politics
Taiwan congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on reelection07/19/2024 01:40 PM
- Science & Tech
TSMC on track to start N2 chip production in 202507/19/2024 01:08 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/19/2024 10:25 AM