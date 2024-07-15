EVA Air retains position as 10th best airline in world

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) EVA Airways, one of the leading international carriers in Taiwan, retained its position as the 10th best airlines in the world in 2024, according to New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

In the International Airlines in 2024 list recently released by the magazine, EVA Air received an 84.85 point reader score to rank as the 10th best international carrier in the world.

In a survey, Travel + Leisure asked about 186,000 readers to weigh their travel experiences and received more than 700,000 valid responses about top airlines, hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, and spas.

As for the best airline evaluation by its readers, the magazine said, the four major criteria were cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service and value.

In response, EVA Airways said it carried more than 11.20 million passengers last year, expressing gratitude for the recognition and trust of travelers around the world.

EVA Air said it is determined to improve its service quality to provide better in-flight services through cooperation with multiple international brands.

Photo courtesy of EVA Airways

In addition, the Taiwanese carrier said it will continue expanding its fleet, with plans to introduce Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to improve passengers' travel experiences.

In the 2024 rankings, Singapore Airlines took the top place with 90.89 points, followed by French boutique airline La Compagnie (90.88), Emirates (90.02), All Nippon Airways (ANA) (89.84), and Qatar Airways (89.26), Travel + Leisure said.

Korean Air took sixth place with 86.61 points, followed by Japan Airlines (JAL) (86.26), Thai Airways International (85.98), Etihad Airways (85.96) and EVA Air, Travel + Leisure added.

In late June, EVA Air was ranked the eighth best airline in the world by Skytrax, a U.K.-based aviation research agency.