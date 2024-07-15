EVA Air retains position as 10th best airline in world
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) EVA Airways, one of the leading international carriers in Taiwan, retained its position as the 10th best airlines in the world in 2024, according to New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure.
In the International Airlines in 2024 list recently released by the magazine, EVA Air received an 84.85 point reader score to rank as the 10th best international carrier in the world.
In a survey, Travel + Leisure asked about 186,000 readers to weigh their travel experiences and received more than 700,000 valid responses about top airlines, hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, and spas.
As for the best airline evaluation by its readers, the magazine said, the four major criteria were cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service and value.
In response, EVA Airways said it carried more than 11.20 million passengers last year, expressing gratitude for the recognition and trust of travelers around the world.
EVA Air said it is determined to improve its service quality to provide better in-flight services through cooperation with multiple international brands.
In addition, the Taiwanese carrier said it will continue expanding its fleet, with plans to introduce Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to improve passengers' travel experiences.
In the 2024 rankings, Singapore Airlines took the top place with 90.89 points, followed by French boutique airline La Compagnie (90.88), Emirates (90.02), All Nippon Airways (ANA) (89.84), and Qatar Airways (89.26), Travel + Leisure said.
Korean Air took sixth place with 86.61 points, followed by Japan Airlines (JAL) (86.26), Thai Airways International (85.98), Etihad Airways (85.96) and EVA Air, Travel + Leisure added.
In late June, EVA Air was ranked the eighth best airline in the world by Skytrax, a U.K.-based aviation research agency.
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.16%07/15/2024 02:14 PM
- Business
EVA Air retains position as 10th best airline in world07/15/2024 11:36 AM
- Society
Greater Taipei likely to see mercury soar over 37°C on Monday07/15/2024 10:55 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/15/2024 10:39 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/15/2024 10:32 AM