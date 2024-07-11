U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/11/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.572 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.014 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading07/11/2024 10:37 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher07/11/2024 09:27 AM
- Politics
Constitutional Court weighs injunction on oversight law amendments07/10/2024 11:27 PM
- Society
High court revokes bail for former vice premier a second time07/10/2024 11:16 PM
- Politics
Presidential visit to allies and stopover in U.S. in the works: MOFA07/10/2024 10:49 PM