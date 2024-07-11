Taiwan shares open higher
07/11/2024 09:27 AM
Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 234.95 points at 24,242.03 Thursday on turnover of NT$8.17 billion (US$250.59 million).
