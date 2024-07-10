U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/10/2024 04:09 PM
Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.046 to close at NT$32.586.
Turnover totaled US$1.02 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.570, and moved between NT$32.569 and NT$32.632 before the close.
