U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.046 to close at NT$32.586.

Turnover totaled US$1.02 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.570, and moved between NT$32.569 and NT$32.632 before the close.