Visiting Texas governor opens state office in Taipei, signs economic pact

Taipei, July 7 (CNA) The visiting governor of the American state of Texas Greg Abbott on Sunday announced the opening of a state trade office in Taiwan to enhance cooperation between two sides and show "Texas stands with Taiwan."

The office in Taipei is the second foreign office Texas has opened in the 21st century after Mexico, Abbott told at a press event in Taipei.

"It shows that other than our geographic neighbor, Texas understands the importance of establishing an office in the country of Taiwan," he said.

"It is incredibly important that Texas shows solidarity with Taiwan, not just for the businesses of Taiwan and Texas, it is important for the entire world to know Texas stands with Taiwan," Abbott noted.

"Because of the size of the Texas' economy, it [the office] will be a beacon across the entire globe about a state and a country showing the importance of the relationship between Texas and Taiwan," he said.

"Knowing that the stronger Taiwan is economically the more it will be able to indefinitely chart its own future is very important for the future of the entire world," the governor added.

The announcement of the office located in downtown Taipei came after Abbott signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) to strengthen economic ties during the same press event.

In his address before signing the statement of intent, Kou said on the basis of the deal, Taiwan will continue to expand its trade and investment in Texas to help Taiwanese businesses establish a strong foothold overseas to boost supply chain resilience.

Meanwhile, Abbott said sealing the deal will ensure the further strengthening of economic bonds between Texas and Taiwan, expanding trade and job creation and promoting collaboration in semiconductors and energy resilience.

President Lai Ching-te (right) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. CNA photo July 7, 2024

Earlier Sunday, Abbott also met with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in the Presidential Office.

In welcoming the visiting American governor, Lai said Abbott was one of the first American leaders to issue a congratulatory message to him after his January presidential election victory.

Many Taiwanese enterprises have for decades invested in Texas, with total investment exceeding US$12 billion, according to the president.

Lai said his new administration is promoting Taiwan's five trusted industry sectors, namely, semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance, and next generation communication, which he believes can forge closer connections with industrial clusters in Texas.

The establishment of the Texas Taiwan office is expected to become a firm pillar of friendship between Taiwan, Texas and the U.S., making the Taiwan-U.S. partnership even stronger and deeper, Lai added.

Abbott's economic development mission arrived in Taiwan on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the state government, the visit is part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region that also includes South Korea and Japan during which the governor will meet with "businesses and government leaders to drive forward progress in industries critical to the future of the global economy."

The American delegation is scheduled to return to the U.S. on July 13.

(By Joseph Yeh) Enditem/AW