Taiwan's daily power usage hits record high

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) Electricity consumption in Taiwan hit a record high of 41.18 million kilowatts on Tuesday as scorching hot weather continued across the country, according to state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

The instantaneous peak load was recorded at 1:52 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 40.74 million kW set on July 22, 2022, and is close to Taipower's estimated peak of 41.19 million kW for this year.

Taipower attributed the record high power demand to the muggy condition caused by the high humidity before rainfall.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Dounan in Yunlin County hit 38.4 degrees Celsius, while temperatures higher than 37 degrees were recorded in other parts of central and southern Taiwan as well as Shezi in Taipei.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued an "orange" alert for Taipei, New Taipei and Taichung, as well as some parts of central and southern Taiwan, meaning daytime highs in these areas could reach 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

In addition, while mountainous areas in Nantou County experienced heavy rainfall, the CWA said precipitation is also highly likely in Chiayi, Kaohsiung, Hualien and mountainous areas across Taiwan throughout the night.

Tuesday's maximum power supply capability was 47.33 million kW, with an operating reserve of 16.86 percent, giving a green light that symbolizes "adequate power supply," according to Taipower's official website.

According to Taipower data, three of the top five electricity consumption dates were recorded in June and July this year.

The third-highest power consumption level was 40.66 million kW on July 25, 2022, followed by 40.63 million kW and 40.57 million kW on June 21 and June 28 this year, respectively, according to the data.

With more sources of solar power to be connected to the grid, Taipower said it expects operating reserves in July to remain at a healthy level of more than 10 percent during the day and 7 percent at night, within the "yellow" power supply range of 6-10 percent.

A yellow alert light means that the electricity supply is under constraint, the company said.