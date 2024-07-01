U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/01/2024 04:25 PM
Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.096 to close at NT$32.546.
Turnover totaled US$1.347 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.470, and moved to a high of NT$32.554 before the close.
