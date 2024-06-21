Taiwan shares close down 0.65%
06/21/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 152.71 points, or 0.65 percent, at 23,253.39 Friday on turnover of NT$628.13 billion (US$19.43 billion).
