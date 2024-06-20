Taiwan shares open lower
06/20/2024 09:21 AM
Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 12.85points at 23,196.69 Thursday on turnover of NT$7.555 billion (US$233.39 million).
