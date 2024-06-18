U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/18/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.012 to close at NT$32.397.
Turnover totaled US$1.06 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.361, and moved between NT$32.355 and NT$32.409 before the close.
