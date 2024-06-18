To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.012 to close at NT$32.397.

Turnover totaled US$1.06 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.361, and moved between NT$32.355 and NT$32.409 before the close.