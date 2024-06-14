Taiwan shares close up 0.86%
06/14/2024 02:02 PM
Taipei, June 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 192.68 points, or 0.86 percent, at 22,504.72 Friday on turnover of NT$496.34 billion (US$15.33 billion).
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/16/2024 12:04 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's worrying rise in military suicides06/16/2024 09:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan remains 5th largest net creditor in 202306/15/2024 08:44 PM
- Cross-Strait
Terrorist attacks likely before China invasion: Ex-Japanese officer06/15/2024 08:10 PM
- Society
Redefining a family: The quest to amend Taiwan's Assisted Reproduction Act06/15/2024 07:32 PM