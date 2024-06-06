To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.068 to close at NT$32.280.

Turnover totaled US$1.183 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.330, and moved between NT$32.254 and NT$32.340 before the close.