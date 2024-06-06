Taiwan shares close up 1.94%
06/06/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, June 6 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 417.82 points, or 1.94 percent, at 21,902.70 Thursday on turnover of NT$417.82 billion (US$14.44 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.94%06/06/2024 02:04 PM
- Society
High Court upholds life sentence for killer of Malaysian student06/06/2024 01:13 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/06/2024 12:15 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces sales of F-16 parts to Taiwan06/06/2024 11:12 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading06/06/2024 10:20 AM