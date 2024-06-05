Taiwan shares close up 0.60%
06/05/2024 01:59 PM
Taipei, June 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 128.26 points, or 0.60 percent, at 21,484.88 Wednesday on turnover of NT$400.92 billion (US$12.39 billion).
