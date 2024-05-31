U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/31/2024 07:10 PM
Taipei, May 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.021 to close at NT$32.420.
Turnover totaled US$1.485 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.378 and NT$32.485 before the close.
