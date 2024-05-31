Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

05/31/2024 07:10 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.021 to close at NT$32.420.

Turnover totaled US$1.485 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.378 and NT$32.485 before the close.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.37