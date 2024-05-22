U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.275.

Turnover totaled US$994 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.320, and moved to a low of NT$32.235 before rebounding.