U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/22/2024 04:52 PM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.019 to close at NT$32.275.
Turnover totaled US$994 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.320, and moved to a low of NT$32.235 before rebounding.
