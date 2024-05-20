Taiwan shares close up 0.06%
05/20/2024 03:00 PM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 13.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 21,271.63 Monday on turnover of NT$444.03 billion (US$13.77 billion).
