Taiwan shares open higher
05/20/2024 09:16 AM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 19.91 points at 21,278.38 Monday on turnover of NT$5.58 billion (US$173.18 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/20/2024 04:28 PM
- Cross-Strait
- Politics
Lai plans to establish new physical education, sports ministry05/20/2024 04:02 PM
- Politics
U.S., Japan congratulate Lai on his inauguration as president05/20/2024 03:29 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese work receives Japan's best translation award05/20/2024 03:14 PM