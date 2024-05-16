Taiwan shares open higher
05/16/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 171.81 points at 21,319.02 Thursday on turnover of NT$7.61 billion (US$235.97 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
