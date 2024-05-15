Taiwan shares open slightly lower
05/15/2024 09:17 AM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down1.15 points at 20,984.70 Wednesday on turnover of NT$7.805 billion(US$241.04 million).
